Do you want to feel better, increase your quality of life or improve your experience with healthcare providers?

Healthy Living for ME will be offering a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions. Living Well with Chronic Pain will be offered beginning Tuesday, March 16 and running through April 27. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 1-3:30 pm on Zoom, a video conferencing platform.

Living Well with Chronic Pain is ideal for people who may be experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions (arthritis, fibromyalgia, injury, Lyme disease, etc.). Participants in this class learn practical tools to help develop self-management skills and develop positive behavior change. Other topics include debunking myths, using your mind to manage symptoms and healthy eating.





This program is run by peer leaders who understand just how challenging it can be to make our own health and wellness a priority. Throughout this six session series that has been proven to promote health and prevent disease, you’ll learn how to boost your energy, improve mood and decrease fatigue. Participants will receive a free textbook and relaxation CD. This series is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Please call 207-620-1642 or email jpaquet@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. Technical support and device loaning library are available.