Girls have been playing high school basketball in Maine since prior to 1900, not long after James Naismith invented the game in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Even so, it wasn’t until the winter of 1974-75 that schoolgirl basketball played its first Maine Principals’ Association-sanctioned state tournaments.

During the past 47 years, the girls game has flourished, providing excitement with talented stars and dominating teams that have continued to rewrite the record books.





With this year’s tournaments canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to reflect on the best teams the state has produced by selecting Maine’s Greatest Girls Basketball Team of All Time.

The process begins today as we ask for your nominations. What’s the best team you’ve ever seen? It doesn’t matter the era or the size of the school. If you saw a team play that sticks out in your mind, include it in your list.

Please click here to submit your nominations.

With so many outstanding teams, feel free to nominate up to three of your favorites. We’ll compile a list, arrange the top nominations in an NCAA-style bracket and hand the voting process back over to you to pick the winner.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday.