Make their lives easier

I got my first dose of vaccine Thursday and just have to compliment the staff at the local clinic. After struggling through the on-line sign-up process, I was expecting an ordeal that took forever. What a wonderful surprise to see the process was well-organized and easy to navigate.

The best part was the superb staff. The people were so upbeat and helpful it was truly outstanding. We owe these great humans a huge debt of gratitude for the service they are providing to Bangor. Think we could start to thank them by continuing to wear our masks and postpone the partying so their lives could be easier sooner?





Judy Judkins

Bangor

Act like an independent

The dictionary defines independent as one not influenced or controlled by others in matters of opinion, conduct, etc.; thinking or acting for oneself. As Democrats prepare to push through President Joe Biden’s bloated $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, major media continue to wrongly say 50 Democrats and the vice president can ram it through.

There are two independent senators that the media and 98 senators apparently assume will waddle like baby penguins behind Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. These two independents have the opportunity to be the most powerful senators in Washington and not have their votes taken for granted.

Everyone speaks about Sen. Joe Manchin being key to everything with these two independents hardly mentioned. I don’t know how their children and grandchildren are going to be affected by this completely out-of-control spending Congress and the president are embarking on, but it is going to very much impact mine.

I am also an independent and suspect our views really are not that different with one glaring difference: I firmly believe we should raise taxes to cover our spending. I read where 73 percent of Americans support the $1.9 trillion “rescue” package. As Gomer Pyle used to say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise.” What a dumb survey question. The question should have been, “Do you want us to send you money and let your grandchildren pay it back?”

How about the independents telling Schumer and Pelosi they’ll follow them if they also jam through a tax increase to pay for this very generous package.

Richard Ginn

Bucksport

What a difference

The Bangor Daily News Saturday/Sunday edition (Feb. 20-21) contained an article discussing the effects of weather on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and how President Joe Biden is addressing the issue. The article contained a photograph of Biden touring a Pfizer manufacturing site on Feb. 19. What a contrast in morality this photograph shows with Biden wearing a face covering, compared to the inconsiderate Donald Trump touring Puritan Medical Products in Guilford during his tour on June 5.

Please recall, Trump decided not to wear a face covering and the facility had to dispose of that day’s production of test swabs due to potential exposure. It sure is nice to have someone with decent morals back in the White House again.

Gary Hanscom

Brewer

Don’t revise history

Judge Merrick Garland was not, as a recent headline in the BDN said, “Snubbed as Obama high court pick.” We can’t be revising history in headlines.

Corrupting the transfer of power on the Supreme Court and the balance of power between Congress and the president, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refused a Senate vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee.

Now, as then, Garland is a moderate pick to win bipartisan support, bring balance and provide expertise in protecting us from domestic terrorism.

Some in the GOP continue to deride government, reject moderation and deny the threat of right wing extremism; they are hedging their bets on that brand. We clearly need to do better. Confirming Garland is a good step forward.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor