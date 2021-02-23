A 7-year-old Lincoln girl died Monday night in a house fire.

The fire in the Taylor Street home started about 10 p.m., according to ABC affiliate WVII.

Lincoln Fire Capt. Kenneth Goslin told the TV station the girl was trapped inside the back of the building.





She died at the scene.

“Because of the time it took us to make that rescue, the fire advanced further and by the time they got her out, it was fully involved. There were flames about 30 feet high,” Goslin said.

Five other family members were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to WVII.

The fire remains under investigation.