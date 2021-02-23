Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Another 97 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday and for the second day in a row no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 658. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
More than half of Mainers over age 70 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Monday during an appearance on Maine Public that the use of multiple platforms has helped swiftly vaccinate older residents.
Town manager says Fort Fairfield’s 2nd Amendment sanctuary designation will not interfere with law enforcement
“The council’s only intention was to state that it believes in the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the state of Maine and that they will follow those laws.”
Proposed merger would save Calais hospital but leave millions in unpaid debt
Many of Calais Regional Hospital’s creditors to whom it owes about $25 million are unlikely to recoup much after the proposed merger.
Lifelong Sebago Lake fisherman disgusted by number of wasted lake trout left on the ice
Over the weekend, Kurt Christensen found more than a hundred dead togue frozen to the ice where fishermen left them behind.
’93 Bangor squad voted Maine’s Best Boys Basketball Team of All Time
The team captured Bangor’s first state title since 1959.
Production equipment for country’s first wood fiber insulation plant arrives in Maine
A Dutch ship carried over an entire production line from Germany in more than 80 regular and oversized shipping containers. The machinery is bound for Belfast-based GO Lab’s plant in Madison.
Social worker and former City Council candidate will lead Bangor’s new diversity committee
Dina Yacoubagha will chair Bangor’s newly formed Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Committee. The committee will begin its work by reviewing the Bangor Police Department’s policy on body cameras.
A program to keep people out of jail is still rarely used in Maine
The use of an alternative sentencing program designed to keep Mainers out of jail has increased, but it still accounts for less than 5 percent of cases in the county that used it most often.
What lawmakers are looking for in Janet Mills’ pre-recorded budget speech
The governor’s words will come at a critical juncture. She and the Legislature must address a $650 million shortfall expected through 2023.
Trail cam shows big backyard buck
The rack on the buck is impressive, to say the least.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins’ opposition narrows Biden budget nominee’s path to confirmation
New anti-CMP corridor referendum makes Maine’s November ballot
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival will return this fall
Newburgh woman accused of stealing more than $2M from payroll clients to plead guilty
Maine Medical Center postpones surgeries due to blood shortage
Court system reverses rule on access to civil complaints following lawsuit