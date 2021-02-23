Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 97 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday and for the second day in a row no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 658. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

More than half of Mainers over age 70 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Monday during an appearance on Maine Public that the use of multiple platforms has helped swiftly vaccinate older residents.





In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Maine gun rights supporters cheer at a rally at the State House in Augusta.

“The council’s only intention was to state that it believes in the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the state of Maine and that they will follow those laws.”

Calais Regional Hospital.

Many of Calais Regional Hospital’s creditors to whom it owes about $25 million are unlikely to recoup much after the proposed merger.

A pile of dead lake trout sit on the ice at the southern end of Sebago Lake over the weekend. Kurt Christensen, who found them, is upset about the wasted fish, though the state is encouraging anglers to keep as many smaller lake trout as they want.

Over the weekend, Kurt Christensen found more than a hundred dead togue frozen to the ice where fishermen left them behind.

Mark Reed of Bangor drives between Kelly Dyer (left) and Tommy Reynolds of Lawrence during Friday night’s Eastern Maine Class A semifinal at the Bangor Auditorium. Reed scored 33 points and the Rams took a 53-51 win in overtime.

The team captured Bangor’s first state title since 1959.

The Dutch container ship Alamosborg is carrying an entire production line from Germany that will be installed at GO Lab, Inc.’s plant in Madison.

A Dutch ship carried over an entire production line from Germany in more than 80 regular and oversized shipping containers. The machinery is bound for Belfast-based GO Lab’s plant in Madison.

Dina Yacoubagha.

Dina Yacoubagha will chair Bangor’s newly formed Racial Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Committee. The committee will begin its work by reviewing the Bangor Police Department’s policy on body cameras.

Maine game warden Jeremy Judd leaves the courtroom after he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge from an incident in July 2019 at a Bangor concert and in exchange for his plea, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching filed against Judd were dismissed as part of a deferred disposition.

The use of an alternative sentencing program designed to keep Mainers out of jail has increased, but it still accounts for less than 5 percent of cases in the county that used it most often.

Gov. Janet Mills addresses members of the Legislature electronically at the Augusta Civic Center in this December file photo.

The governor’s words will come at a critical juncture. She and the Legislature must address a $650 million shortfall expected through 2023.

A large-racked buck strolls across a backyard in this trail camera photo.

The rack on the buck is impressive, to say the least.

In other Maine news …

Susan Collins’ opposition narrows Biden budget nominee’s path to confirmation

New anti-CMP corridor referendum makes Maine’s November ballot

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival will return this fall

Newburgh woman accused of stealing more than $2M from payroll clients to plead guilty

Maine Medical Center postpones surgeries due to blood shortage

Court system reverses rule on access to civil complaints following lawsuit