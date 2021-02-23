DOVER-FOXCROFT — We know opioid use is common in our communities and too many of our loved ones are dying. One simple thing almost everyone can do is carry Narcan/Naloxone and learn how to use it to reverse opioid overdose. Narcan/Naloxone binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids.

Narcan/Naloxone and additional harm reduction resources will be available in Dover-Foxcroft at the Central Hall Commons beginning on Sunday, Feb. 28. Needlepoint Sanctuary volunteers will be available every Sunday following from 1-3 p.m. at 152 East Main Street to provide supplies and training. This is a free resource open to everyone.

Needlepoint Sanctuary is a grassroots harm reduction organization based in Bangor. Harm reduction is a set of strategies and practical ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use. Narcan/Naloxone is a life-saving medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. We want all our people to live to see another day.





Needlepoint Sanctuary welcomes you to come meet us and learn how to use Naloxone. We also encourage you to have a cup of coffee, stay and socialize. We will be taking proper COVID-19 safety measures. If you don’t have a mask, we can provide one onsite for free. Anyone is welcome to stop by to learn more about our organization, harm reduction and how to make an impact on the opioid crisis by taking better care of each other. Please use the back entrance on River Street.

For more information please email us at needlepointsanctuary@gmail.com and follow us on Facebook: NeedlePoint Sanctuary Bangor. You can also call us with any questions at 207-300-7878.