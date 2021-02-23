SAMHSA grant establishes first certified community behavioral health clinic in Bangor

BANGOR — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Community Health and Counseling Services a two-year $3.2 million grant to implement a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Penobscot County (we used “Bangor Region” in our proposal).

These clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services for children and adults including 24/7 crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses; and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups. The CCBHC model provides an integrated model for care delivery to reduce overall health care costs and improve patient outcomes.





The Bangor Region CCBHC will strengthen our local system of care through collaboration with other community organizations to create a “no wrong door” continuum of care. Our partners include: Wings for Family and Children, St. Joseph Health Care, Penobscot Community Health Center, Penquis, Acadia Hospital, Wellspring, as well as the State of Maine’s Office of Family and Children and the Office of Behavioral Health. Through expanded clinic hours, a core team of clinical services providers based at CHCS, the placement of behavioral health navigators throughout our partner organizations, and seamless care coordination, the Bangor Region CCBHC will utilize system of care values to create a strong community culture that emphasizes strengths based, needs driven, family, youth and consumer guided, and culturally competent services. An advisory committee comprised of community stakeholders will provide ongoing assessment of gaps in services, align system resources and explore options to improve system coordination.

Community Health and Counseling Services, founded in 1883, has a long history of providing an array of social, mental health, home health, and hospice services to adults, children and families throughout Maine.