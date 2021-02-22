Emmie Streams had a forgettable first half in Monday night’s basketball game against visiting Hampden Academy.

Bangor High School’s sophomore point guard shot 1-for-11 from the floor and the Rams shot a collective 5-for-24 as the Broncos built a seven-point halftime lead.

But Streams scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, including seven of her team’s 10 points in overtime, as Bangor avenged its only loss of the season with a 45-41 triumph over the Broncos.





Class AA Bangor improved to 7-1 while the Class A Broncos fell to 9-2 after absorbing their second straight loss.

Streams admitted that she was frustrated with her first-half performance.

“I had to do other things to help the team. “I had to keep my composure and stay confident,” she said.

The cold-shooting Rams trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half as Hampden Academy’s stifling man-to-man contested every shot and made it difficult for them to get easy looks at the basket.

Bangor, which also played a smothering man-to-man, was able to climb back into the game with a 10-2 run to close out the third period and pull within two.

Streams scored after rebounding her own miss and added a driving layup in the flurry and freshman Lily Chandler hit a runner to close out the quarter.

Bangor scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on baskets by Lily Fleming, Streams and Abbie Quinn.

But the Broncos rallied and took a three-point lead with 16.9 seconds left on two Camryn Neal free throws.

Streams took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the floor before feeding it to Quinn, who converted a driving layup and was fouled with 10.5 seconds left. She sank the free throw to tie it.

“We told the girls to run everybody off the 3-point line and give up the layup and then we’d let the clock expire. But it didn’t work out well,” HA coach Nick Winchester said.

His team failed to get off a last-second shot.

After Streams and Neal swapped baskets in overtime, Taylor Coombs gave the Rams the lead for good with a driving layup. She was fouled but missed the free throw. However the rebound was tied up and Bangor gained the alternating possession.

Streams made two free throws with 58.4 seconds left, grabbed a defensive rebound after a Bronco miss, was fouled and made two more foul shots to make it 43-37.

Neal’s basket cut it to 43-39 with 29 seconds remaining but a free throw by Streams and another by Maggie Cowperthwaite sewed up the win.

Bangor coach Jay Kemble wasn’t surprised to see Streams bounce back and have a great second half after struggling in the first half.

“That’s was competitors do,” he said.

“We knew we had to step it up a notch in the second half if we were going to win and we had to lock down on defense. Taylor Coombs really turned it around for us [defensively],” said Bangor sophomore forward Abbie Quinn, who wound up with nine points, all in the second half, and eight rebounds.

Streams contributed six rebounds and four assists, while Libby Fleming produced a game-high 14 rebounds to go with six points and two steals. Cowperthwaite and Coombs had five points each.

Neal’s 13 points and three rebounds, Taya Archer’s six points and three rebounds and Deans’ 11 rebounds and four points led Hampden Academy. Emma Haskell and Lauren Voteur had five points apiece.

The Broncos were without starting guard Bella McLaughlin, who is out with an ankle injury.

Winchester said HA’s 8-for-20 showing from the free throw line and the fact Bangor grabbed six offensive rebounds in the late stages of the game proved costly.