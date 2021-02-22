All Cinemagic movie theaters in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts are closing their doors for good after more than 20 years.

“To the thousands of ‘Cinemagicians’ who have joined us in providing the magic of movies on the big screen over the past two decades and the generations of movie goers who we have served, we thank you for being part of our family. It has been an honor and a privilege to provide our communities with the magic of cinema,” said Zyacorp Entertainment in a press release. Zyacorp Entertainment operated the Cinemagic theaters.

Earlier this month, Cinemagic said it was only temporarily closing until spring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





However, the closures are now permanent, according to the company.

Cinemagic has movie theaters in Westbrook, South Portland and Saco; Portsmouth, Hooksett and Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Salisbury and Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

Movie theaters have been struggling with the lack of new releases from Hollywood due to the pandemic.