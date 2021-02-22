Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to high 30s from north to south, with a chance of snow showers. and cloudy skies across the state Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another 130 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 658. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. That surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.
COVID-19 vaccines aren’t changing lives inside Maine’s nursing homes
It could be a while before life at long-term care facilities returns to normal.
PLUS: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers
7 pandemic changes in Maine that are likely to stick around
Here are our best predictions for some of the pandemic changes that likely will become everyday facts of life for Maine.
Maine GOP’s rebuke of Susan Collins marks yearslong shift to the right
It took only hours for Republican activists in Maine to criticize U.S. Sen. Susan Collins after she voted last weekend to convict former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge. But the argument facing the Maine Republican Party was years in the making.
EDITORIAL: Don’t censure Susan Collins for being Susan Collins
The mall area could be Bangor’s next outdoor dining destination
Outdoor dining has become increasingly popular during the pandemic, and a few restaurants at the mall area already have the space to offer it.
Bangor’s new Korean restaurant will showcase local dad’s home cooking
After nearly 30 years of making kimchi, bulgogi and japchae for countless friends all over Maine, Bangor resident Changsu Kristopher Lee is ready to bring his homemade Korean dishes to his new restaurant, Korean Dad.
More Maine towns consider becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuaries, even as how it would be enforced remains unclear
Red flag laws, invasive gun registration initiatives and a growing fear of proposed legislative firearms restrictions have spawned a burgeoning Second Amendment sanctuary movement intent on preserving the “right to keep and bear arms.”
5 snow shelters to keep you warm outdoors this winter
It may seem counterintuitive to use snow to warm yourself, but it could be a lifesaver.
Aroostook musher embarks on more than 200-mile expedition to honor heroic sled dog Togo
In 1925, Togo led his master 261 miles through harsh weather to transport lifesaving diphtheria serum to the people of Nome, Alaska.
Watch a deer get scared by its own shadow in this trail cam video
It’s a scary world out there, especially if you’re a deer and it seems like everything is out to eat you.
In other Maine news…
Popularity of grab-and-go trend at Maine university cafeterias likely to continue after pandemic
Maine regulator says grid faces ‘very difficult transition’ with shift to renewables
Walmart violated law when it refused to give Skowhegan worker a set schedule, lawsuit says
Texas sheriff’s deputy will become new chief of Lincoln Police Department
Hancock County mother facing charges after baby is left alone in cold vehicle