Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to high 30s from north to south, with a chance of snow showers. and cloudy skies across the state Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 130 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide remains at 658. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. That surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.





A sign urges people to stay away from Stillwater Health Care nursing home in Bangor to protect people at the facility in this April 21, 2020, file photo. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

It could be a while before life at long-term care facilities returns to normal.

PLUS: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

Sierra Villacci, manager at Bao Bao Dumpling House in Portland, hands a customer his takeout order in October 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Here are our best predictions for some of the pandemic changes that likely will become everyday facts of life for Maine.

In this Feb. 13, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, returns to the chamber during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

It took only hours for Republican activists in Maine to criticize U.S. Sen. Susan Collins after she voted last weekend to convict former President Donald Trump on an impeachment charge. But the argument facing the Maine Republican Party was years in the making.

EDITORIAL: Don’t censure Susan Collins for being Susan Collins

Bangor officials are considering how the city’s traditional retail corridor along Stillwater Avenue and Hogan Road can continue to serve as an economic driver as the demand for in-person shopping shrinks.

Outdoor dining has become increasingly popular during the pandemic, and a few restaurants at the mall area already have the space to offer it.

Changsu Lee holds a bowl of his homemade kimchi. Credit: Courtesy of Alexa Farron

After nearly 30 years of making kimchi, bulgogi and japchae for countless friends all over Maine, Bangor resident Changsu Kristopher Lee is ready to bring his homemade Korean dishes to his new restaurant, Korean Dad.

Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Red flag laws, invasive gun registration initiatives and a growing fear of proposed legislative firearms restrictions have spawned a burgeoning Second Amendment sanctuary movement intent on preserving the “right to keep and bear arms.”

In this Feb. 27, 2015, file photo, BDN Outdoors Editor John Holyoke packs up his gear after spending the night in a quinzhee.

It may seem counterintuitive to use snow to warm yourself, but it could be a lifesaver.

A team of 8 Seppala Siberian Sleddogs and their musher, Jonathan Hayes on the Levee Trail in Fort Kent ahead of a solo expedition that should last about a week.

In 1925, Togo led his master 261 miles through harsh weather to transport lifesaving diphtheria serum to the people of Nome, Alaska.

This still from a trail camera video shows a deer right before it gets scared by a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Annette Schroeder

It’s a scary world out there, especially if you’re a deer and it seems like everything is out to eat you.

In other Maine news…

Popularity of grab-and-go trend at Maine university cafeterias likely to continue after pandemic

Maine regulator says grid faces ‘very difficult transition’ with shift to renewables

Walmart violated law when it refused to give Skowhegan worker a set schedule, lawsuit says

Texas sheriff’s deputy will become new chief of Lincoln Police Department

Hancock County mother facing charges after baby is left alone in cold vehicle

Massachusetts man dies in central Maine snowmobile crash