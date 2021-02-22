For anyone who has been sitting on the sidelines waiting for a way to support healthcare workers and make a difference in our community during COVID-19, now’s their chance to move from the sidelines to the frontlines.

Northern Light Health is seeking volunteers from across Maine to volunteer their time at one or more of our community vaccine clinics in a variety of roles, both clinical and non-clinical. We are actively recruiting athletic teams, service organization members, workplace teams, retirees and more, who would be interested in helping to protect our communities and our neighbors against COVID-19.

“Supporting the mass vaccination clinics at the Cross Center through volunteer service is a great opportunity for people to make a direct and positive impact on the community during this global pandemic,” says Stacey Coventry, director, volunteer and community development services, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. “In addition to dozens of healthcare workers and leaders, each of our Bangor clinics is supported by more than 70 volunteers helping in a variety of roles. To date, volunteers have already donated more than 2,500 hours of service to this amazing community effort. The ongoing success and sustainability of these clinics truly requires a village.”





There are a variety of both clinical and non-clinical roles from COVID symptom screeners, line traffic managers, appointment validators, check-in staff, pharmacy techs, clinical observers and more. Clinics are operating several days a week and volunteers are needed for four- to eight-hour shifts during every clinic.

Community volunteers will need to register, complete a quick online orientation and pass a background check. Anyone with a clinical background will need to have an active license in good standing and provide their licensure information for verification. All approved volunteers will receive the training and education necessary to serve in their assigned role.

Becoming a community clinic volunteer is a great team-building activity for businesses and a fun way to safely gather for a good cause!



Anyone interested can register at northernlighthealth.org/covidvolunteers and become a community vaccination clinic volunteer. Let’s stand together to stop the spread of COVID-19!