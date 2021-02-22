Portland now allows backyard tiny homes (aka ADUs)! Join us online at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 to learn how to build a small/tiny home in your backyard.

Backyard ADUs and Portland YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard) have partnered to explain how to build a backyard tiny/small home in Portland.

We will discuss Portland’s new ADU rules (aka, backyard tiny homes) and how the rules allow residents to build tiny/small homes in their backyard.





What to expect:

1. Overview of Portland’s new ADU rules

2. What the rules mean for housing in Portland

3. Who can live in the house

4. Live property evaluation of audience members

5. Average costs of building a backyard tiny home

As part of this event, we will take volunteers and evaluate their property using city regulations. This will demonstrate how to tell if a property is eligible for an ADU and if so what kind, etc. ADUs have great potential to help with the housing shortage facing the City of Portland and are useful for aging parents, family members with disabilities, and many others.

Ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/portlands-new-tinysmall-home-rules-for-backyards-tickets-138966004059?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing.