The cannabis industry is proving to be a cash crop for the State of Maine. Join us from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 for a virtual discussion and deep dive into a snapshot look of what’s happening right now.

We are thrilled to have Hannah King, attorney from Drummond Woodsum, speaking to the legal, regulatory and licensing issues. Her clients span the United States and several tribal nations, and she is an authority on what it takes to move plans through our Maine municipalities. Tim Gibb, managing partner of Tradecraft Farms, will drill into the national trends, highlighting what he sees happening in California, what we can expect to see soon here – and going forward. Jim Henry, CEO of Sweet Dirt, will speak to the obstacles and challenges of acquiring and managing real estate transactions for the cannabis industry. Craig Young, partner at The Boulos Company and vice president of MEREDA, will moderate the program.

To learn more and to register please go to www.mereda.org.

This event is sponsored by Norway Savings Bank.