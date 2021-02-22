BANGOR — Please help us to collect as many Easter baskets as we can to donate to children in need this Easter season. All baskets will be brought to Penquis for distribution to families/children in need. The deadline for baskets is Friday, March 26.

Baskets should include the following items: small box of cereal, small box/container of macaroni and cheese, granola bars, can of soup, toothbrush, toothpaste, small chocolate bunny and any other non-perishable food item that you can think of.

Baskets can be dropped off at the Broadway Veterinary Clinic, 1391 Broadway, or a monetary donation of $10 can be made and we will make a basket for you! “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”





For more information please contact Kim Shortall, practice manager, at kimu0502@roadrunner.com.