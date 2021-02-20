It began with a field made up of 64 state or New England champions. Now, we’re down to four.

Voters checked in throughout the day on Friday and have determined the final Fabulous 4 teams for the BDN’s Best High School Basketball Team of All Time contest.

One team from the 1960s, two from the 1980s and another from the 1990s now will contend for the title as the state’s top team ever. The decision rests with you.



Voting for the final four teams will continue through 11 p.m. Saturday, setting up the winner-take-all finale on Sunday.



Representing yesteryear is the 1963 ballclub from Stearns High School in Millinocket. That team was the first of three consecutive dominating squads coached by the legendary George Wentworth.

The ’63 Minutemen, the New England champs, encountered their toughest matchup to date, but finally overcame Bangor High’s 1993 team by an eight-vote margin.

Stearns’ opponent in the Fabulous 4 is the Waterville High contingent from 1985. That memorable team pulled what may be considered an upset in the bracket by many fans, slipping past the 1976 Rumford Panthers.

The Purple Panthers’ margin of victory against Rumford was six votes.

The other Fabulous Four pairing pits the 1987 Morse team against Bangor’s 1993 squad.



The deep and talented Morse group, coached by the Tom Maines, posted a 43-vote victory over the 1964 Stearns team. Coach Roger Reed’s ’93 Rams, who secured the program’s first state title since 1959, earned a 30-vote decision over Morse’s 1963 state champion and New England runner-up team.

