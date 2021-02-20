BOYS BASKETBALL
PVHS 65, Stearns 53
At Millinocket
Penobscot Valley: G. Reed 1-0-2, W. Brown 3-0-9, A. Tash 7-2-16, L. Neal 4-0-8, Z. Mitchell 5-4-14, S. Borrello 2-9-11, B. Sealey 1-3-5
Stearns: A. Sanders 1-0-3, C. Shearer 0-2-2, E. Shearer 8-1-17, E. Plourde 0-0-0, G. Darling 1-0-2, C. Kenyon 5-3-15, G. Benson 0-0-0, M. Clark 6-1-14, A. Gamble 0-0-0
PVHS 15-27-44-65
Stearns 9-25-37-53
3-pt. goals: Brown 3; Kenyon 2, Sanders, Clark
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hodgdon 48, Katahdin 37
At Hodgdon, Friday
Katahdin: Emma McNally 1-0-2, Shelby Libby 1-0-2, Hunter Hartsgrove 4-1-10, Emliy Beyer 2-0-4, Maizy Cullen 0-1-1, Makayla Hartsgrove 4-3-12, Dee Libby 3-0-6
Hodgdon: Sadie Thompson 1-0-3, Emma Drew 1-0-2, Anna Oliver 4-0-10, Sabra Scott 3-0-6, Aleyah Matheson 1-0-2, Marissa Dow 5-0-13, Kylee Mooers 4-4-12
Katahdin 13 21 28 37
Hodgdon 12 26 39 48
3-pt. goals: H. Hartsgrove, M. Hartsgrove; Thompson, Oliver 2, Dow 3
JV: Hodgdon 42-12