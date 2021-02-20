A head-on collision between two vehicles on Route 32 in Standish resulted in a pickup truck being split in the middle on Friday night.
Daniel Potter, 19, crossed the centerline in his Dodge Dakota pickup truck and hit a Chrysler minivan head on, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The impact caused the pickup truck’s cab to split from the truck bed.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they believe driver fatigue was the cause of the crash.