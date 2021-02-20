A man snowmobiling in Madrid died in a crash on Friday night, likely due to driving too fast for conditions, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Ryan Ducharme, 34, was traveling on a connector trail with his brother and two other snowmobilers when he went off the trail. Before they reached their destination, his brother realized he wasn’t with the group and went back to find Ducharme unresponsive near the trail with his snowmobile in the woods.

Ducharme was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the Warden Service reported.