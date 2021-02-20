CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, Feb. 26 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by New Shades of Blue. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Juliane Gardner (lead vocalist, keyboards) and Christopher Poulin (lead vocals, guitar, flute) began playing together when they met as students in UMA’s Jazz and Contemporary Music program. They continued to perform together in various groups until New Shades of Blue came to its current configuration.

Joining them will be jazz clarinetist Brad Terry, a Maine legend whose first teacher was Benny Goodman. He went on to perform with many jazz greats including Steve Swallow, Red Mitchell, Roger Kelloway, Buck Clayton and guitarist Lenny Breau, to name a few.





New Shades of Blue has played throughout Maine and New England, performing at festivals and fairs, concerts, clubs and parties. They offer a pleasingly eclectic mix of originals influenced by the group’s love of jazz, blues, pop and reggae.

This show is sponsored by the Hawthorn Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on March 5 is genre-bending rock duo When Particles Collide. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.