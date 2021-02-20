RANGELEY — The eighth annual Moose Dash Snowshoe Race starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mtn. Road. Registration is accepted up to one hour before the race.

The course winds through woodlands north of Saddleback Mountain and includes single track and nordic groomed trails. Views and possible wildlife sightings are included. Classes include 5K junior, 5K adult, 1K Kids Fun Run and a 5K untimed tour. For more information call 207-864-4309 or send us an email at rlxcski@gmail.com.