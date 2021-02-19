The University of Maine is moving forward with its spring sports seasons, the administration announced Friday.

The women’s soccer team will be the first to play, with a game scheduled in North Andover, Massachusetts on Sunday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The field hockey, football, softball and baseball seasons will resume in the coming weeks.





The university’s football and field hockey fall seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UMaine is the northernmost school in its conferences and has an extensive travel schedule with the University of New Hampshire being the only opponent in the Colonial Athletic Association or America East within 200 miles of Orono.

“This is our best option right now and we are going to move forward. It is the most realistic option considering where the country is at right now,” UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton said in July about the canceled season.

It is unclear whether the football team will be playing at Alfond Stadium due to state outdoor gathering limits being capped at 100 people, the Press Herald reported. The team is expected to play Albany on March 13.