This story will be updated.

A Grand Isle woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in St. David on Friday afternoon, Feb. 19. There were no other passengers.

The driver, whose identity authorities have not yet released, was westbound when she swerved off the road and crashed into a utility pole, snapping the pole in half and caving in the hood and roof of her green Honda Element. At the time of this report, authorities were working to free the woman’s body from the vehicle.





Madawaska fire, police, and EMS responded to a fatal single vehicle crash on Route 1 in St. David. Credit: Hannah Catlin / St. John Valley Times

Authorities stopped traffic both ways on Route 1 and estimated the road would take several hours to clear.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Written by Hannah Catlin.