This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 134 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,425. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,291 on Thursday.





A Washington County resident succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 656.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 43,224, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 43,090 on Thursday.

Of those, 34,333 have been confirmed positive, while 8,891 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.00 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 322.95.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 141.1, down from 148.6 a day ago, down from 207.6 a week ago and down from 663.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,503 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about the hospitalizations wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 11.23 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,666), Aroostook (1,252), Cumberland (12,160), Franklin (881), Hancock (867), Kennebec (3,522), Knox (620), Lincoln (559), Oxford (2,144), Penobscot (3,748), Piscataquis (244), Sagadahoc (862), Somerset (1,227), Waldo (570), Washington (699) and York (9,203) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,896,700 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 493,119 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.