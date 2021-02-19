Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with a chance of snow showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 218 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 655. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Northern Light Health has coronavirus vaccine appointments available at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend for Mainers age 70 and over, state health officials said Thursday.





The continued decline in hospitalizations comes as new virus cases have dropped by three-quarters after a mid-January peak. The national vaccination campaign has also accelerated, with the weekly number of first doses administered in Maine up about 70 percent compared to a month ago.

Fifty-eight people in Maine died of fatal drug overdoses in January, according to the report. Half of those deaths are confirmed to be caused by drugs while the other half are suspected drug deaths. The 502 drug overdose deaths seen in 2020 marked the highest number seen in Maine in more than a decade.

State health officials said on Thursday holding off on registering people until they are eligible helps manage expectations, couching it as an effort to maintain trust in the system as supply remains mostly static. But it may bring peace of mind to many and hospitals say keeping a list of interested people helps them gauge vaccine interest and manage requests for appointments.

As Nestle confirms that it will sell Poland Spring to two private equity firms, the future of the company’s operations in Lincoln remains unclear three months after it stopped purchasing water from the town’s water district.

The Brunswick-based aerospace company is in the early stages of developing the Stardust 2.0, which will improve on the history-making Stardust 1.0’s design.

Calvary Chapel’s renewed motion, filed Thursday, seeks to have a judge lift Mills’ 50-person limit on indoor gatherings that was replaced last week with a new guideline for places of worship that is the same as the one for retail stores — five people per 1,000 square feet or 50, whichever is greater.

ALSO: The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland blasted Gov. Janet Mills’ recent order dialing back restrictions on indoor religious gatherings as “totally unacceptable.”

In late fall, Shelley Martin was looking out a window of her home in Warren when she spied an unusual, ghostly songbird. Perched in the evergreen trees not far from her birdfeeder, the small bird was bright white. She’d never seen anything like it.

Birch sap is used throughout the world, mainly in eastern European and Baltic countries, as both a drinking tonic and as a syrup. It has a distinctive taste and is touted for its medicinal properties, like high amounts of vitamins and antioxidants.

Sometimes, kind landowners decide to feed their neighborhood deer in order to give them a “hoof up” during the wintertime.

