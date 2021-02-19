Primerica, Inc., a leading provider of financial services to middle income families in North America, announced the promotion of Whitney Walker to regional vice president. Primerica representatives educate their clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products.

Walker may be reached in Hermon at 207-745-3578. Additional information about Primerica (NYSE: PRI) may be found on the company’s website http://www.primerica.com.