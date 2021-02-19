Constellation Hospice (https://www.constellationhs.com/about) and the Hospice Help Foundation (https://hhelpfoundation.org) are offering a free virtual “Death Cafe” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/99588657410.

A Death Cafe is a lively and friendly facilitated roundtable conversation about end of life and death. Rather than a support group, the Death Cafe is a safe space where people can share beliefs, curiosity, fears, stories and ask questions, with no intention of leading to any conclusion, product or course of action.

Participants can expect: an introduction and explanation of the ground rules; breaking into hour long, facilitated, small groups for open discussion; and exploration for making the most of our finite lives.





Death Cafes were started in 2004 and are now being held worldwide. Participants say that the experience is meaningful and often very joyful. For more about Death Cafes, visit https://deathcafe.com/what/.



No registration is needed. For more information, contact Joel Grossman at jgrossman@constellationhs.com or 978-904-1086.