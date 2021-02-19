Each Friday Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

From noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 Sarah Nichols, sustainable Maine director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Dana Colihan, Maine state director at Community Action Works, and community leaders from Don’t Waste ME, will join us to discuss their fight to close the out-of-state waste loophole and address this environmental injustice. A legal loophole in Maine’s waste management laws has allowed for Maine to become a toxic dumping ground for the northeast — increasing pollution, leading to landfill expansions, and threatening sites of cultural and spiritual significance to the Penobscot Nation.

