BANGOR — The City of Bangor is considering regulation of short-term rentals in the City. As part of this process, the City is seeking public comment regarding any questions, concerns, or opinions from the community.

The City will hold two listening sessions via zoom and broadcast simultaneously on the City’s Facebook page. The first will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 from noon to 1 p.m. The second will be Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5-6 p.m. Zoom information is available on the City’s meeting calendar.

Background about this project was submitted to the Board of Economic Development and Planning Board on Feb. 16. Follow this link to view recordings of those meetings.





For anyone who wishes to submit comments or questions but cannot attend the session, please email housing@bangormaine.gov and those comments will be collected and submitted to the City Council as part of the documentation of the listening sessions. The City is also conducting a survey to garner feedback from residents, property owners and other stakeholders. The survey can be found at bangormaine.gov/housing.

Short-term rentals are typically defined as residential units (a room, apartment, or entire dwelling) that are rented for less than 30 days. Sometimes these are used by tourists for a few days or a week, sometimes by traveling business professionals, among other uses. This discussion follows a recommendation from the Affordable Housing Workgroup in 2019 that the City look into this issue. That full report can be found here.