BANGOR — Bangor Parks & Recreation is hosting an “Under the Sea Dinner” on Saturday, Feb. 27, and invites students in grades K-7 (accompanied by an adult) to attend. The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 25.

As has been the case with similar events held in past years, semi-formal attire is encouraged. In addition to a meal and music, there will be a trivia game with prizes. A photographer will be available for portraits for purchase to capture memories of the evening.

The “Under the Sea Dinner” will be held at Seasons Restaurant (427 Main Street), with limited seating available. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Bangor Parks & Rec has taken steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All who attend will be required to wear masks at all times except when seated with their own party. The meal will be served to seated parties in lieu of a buffet. Those wishing to attend will select a meal at the time of registration.





Seating times will be staggered to allow for social distancing. During the online registration, people will be asked to select their preferred seating time. Due to space limitations, there is no guarantee that attendees will be given their first choice, but Parks and Rec staff will try to accommodate all requests. Seating is available for 3-4:30 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Details about those choices and meal options can be found at https://www.bangorparksandrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=28774.

There is a limit of four people to a party, and a limit of two adults to each party. The cost for Bangor residents to attend the “Under the Sea Dinner” is $35 (for one adult and one child). $10 will be charged for each additional child or adult. The fee for non-residents is $40 (one adult/one child), and an extra $12 charge for each additional child or adult.

To further the efforts to create a safe and healthy setting for all who attend, there will be one entrance and a separate exit. Participants are asked to wait in their vehicle until they are contacted by Parks & Rec staff. Tables will be pre-assigned and marked for each registered party.