Northern Light Health has coronavirus vaccine appointments available at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend for Mainers age 70 and over, state health officials said Thursday.

The hospital system, which can administer 1,000 shots per day at its Bangor location and usually adds new appointments on Mondays, found “a significant number” of openings in its schedule, said Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Eligible Mainers can register for a vaccine with Northern Light by filling out a form on its website or calling 207-204-8551.

Demand for vaccines has vastly exceeded supply since Maine extended vaccinations to people age 70 and older in mid-January. Nearly 200,000 Mainers are over age 70, but the state’s weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government, though continuing to increase, is only 27,740 for the coming week.





Maine is also seizing about 3,900 coronavirus vaccine doses from CVS, as the pharmacy did not have immediate plans to administer them, Shah said Thursday. Those vaccines will go to the state’s general pool and are not related to the increased capacity at Northern Light Health’s Bangor location, he said.

“This is just consistent with our overall approach to maximize the immediate use of every single dose allocated to Maine,” Shah said.