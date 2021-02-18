Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three Mainers died and 104 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 654. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of civil emergency in Maine through March 18. A state of civil emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.





In this April 26, 2020, file photo, people pay their respects at a roadside memorial in Portapique, Nova Scotia. A man went on a murder rampage in Portapique and several other Nova Scotia communities killing 22 people. Credit: Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press via AP

The event that set off the worst mass shooting in Canadian history may have been a phone conversation the shooter had with friends in Houlton.

A chicken hangs out on Farmer Daniel Bell’s shoulder while he is being interviewed at Wing-N-It Farm in Glenburn on Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Glenburn farmer Daniel Bell always assumed the clear, fresh water from his private well was perfectly safe.

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, speaks to a reporter after leaving the Senate floor in Washington.

Facing a censure later this month, she urged Maine Republicans to focus on improving their electoral performance.

A rendering of the Harold Alfond Sports Arena at the University of Maine.

“I’m blown away. This is transformational for all the programs at Maine,” Coach Scott Atherley said. “This will impact recruiting, scheduling, player development and community engagement.”

These stickers are given out to people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Penobscot Valley Health Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Maine will introduce a new set of performance measures to scrutinize COVID-19 vaccine providers more closely when it comes to how quickly they are giving shots in a move that could change where doses are sent across the state.

Fiddler and author Frank Ferrel sits by the stove in his backyard studio in Bath on Wednesday. Ferrel’s newest book is “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy, Urban French-American Fiddling from the 1930s – 1950s.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The music was a unique amalgamation of influences, reflecting the gritty, yet aspirational, milltowns where it was born.

This coyote didn’t show much interest in another potential meal, as it paid no attention when a deer appears to bound away from this trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Tim Martin

If you’re of a certain age, you likely spent plenty of time watching the roadrunner get the best of Wile E. Coyote.

A pedestrian walks by the the Holy Donut’s Exchange Street location in Portland’s Old Port in October. The location is now closed but the company’s other Portland location, as well as shops in Auburn and Scarborough, remain open. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

On Tuesday, the Klamath Falls Herald and News reported that the Holey Donut Cafe received legal papers over the summer demanding a name change because the Portland bakery had a legal trademark on the name.

In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, MaineHealth Senior Pharmacy Director Andrea Lai gives Alice Goshorn, 78, of South Portland a COVID-19 vaccination shot inside the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track . Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Bangor Daily News is looking to track how the process is going by talking with Mainers who have been vaccinated about logistics and how it is changing their lives.

