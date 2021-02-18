Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Three Mainers died and 104 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 654. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills has extended the state of civil emergency in Maine through March 18. A state of civil emergency allows Maine to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19.
Canadian mass shooter spoke to friends in Houlton just before rampage
The event that set off the worst mass shooting in Canadian history may have been a phone conversation the shooter had with friends in Houlton.
Maine farmer discovers source of his kidney issues was bacteria in his well
Glenburn farmer Daniel Bell always assumed the clear, fresh water from his private well was perfectly safe.
Susan Collins defends her vote to convict Trump as ‘impartial justice’
Facing a censure later this month, she urged Maine Republicans to focus on improving their electoral performance.
UMaine coaches overjoyed with planned overhaul of athletics facilities
“I’m blown away. This is transformational for all the programs at Maine,” Coach Scott Atherley said. “This will impact recruiting, scheduling, player development and community engagement.”
PLUS: A 1st look at UMaine’s new athletic facilities plan
Maine is subjecting COVID-19 vaccine providers to more scrutiny
Maine will introduce a new set of performance measures to scrutinize COVID-19 vaccine providers more closely when it comes to how quickly they are giving shots in a move that could change where doses are sent across the state.
Maine fiddler’s new book preserves New England’s French playing style
The music was a unique amalgamation of influences, reflecting the gritty, yet aspirational, milltowns where it was born.
Deer gives coyote the slip in this trail camera video
If you’re of a certain age, you likely spent plenty of time watching the roadrunner get the best of Wile E. Coyote.
The Holy Donut sues shop in Oregon over similar name
On Tuesday, the Klamath Falls Herald and News reported that the Holey Donut Cafe received legal papers over the summer demanding a name change because the Portland bakery had a legal trademark on the name.
We want to hear from Mainers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19
The Bangor Daily News is looking to track how the process is going by talking with Mainers who have been vaccinated about logistics and how it is changing their lives.
In other Maine news…
Federal judge puts key Maine referendum law on hold amid GOP lawsuit
Angus King doubts the pandemic relief package will be bipartisan
Orono referendum will decide future of marijuana businesses next month
Janet Mills to deliver virtual State of the Budget speech next week
Survey: Black homeownership in Maine lags low nationwide mark
Camden officials push for tannery redevelopment to include affordable housing