University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two educational updates for the agricultural industry 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Gary Secor, a North Dakota State University professor of plant pathology, will discuss closing the gap between potential and actual potato production with disease management. Robert Larkin, a New England Plant, Soil, and Water Research Laboratory research plant pathologist, will follow with “Incorporating Disease-Suppressive Rotation Crops into Potato Cropping Systems.”



The fee is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/educational-update-for-the-agricultural-industry-via-zoom-february-24-2021/. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Steve Johnson at 207-554-4373 or stevenj@maine.edu.