ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber Concerts presents the virtual premiere of Coral Suite featuring Palaver Strings, Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna airing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 on Bay Chamber’s YouTube channel.

Coral Suite is an evocative, multimedia performance that mirrors the life cycles and natural processes that occur within coral reef ecosystems. Drawing on the rich vocabulary of Irish melody, and using light boxes and animated projections featuring Dana Lyn’s artwork, Lyn and Sanna create an audiovisual poem for the reef, calling attention to the urgent need for its protection. In this unique collaboration, Coral Suite is newly orchestrated for fiddle, guitar and full string orchestra.

This program reflects Palaver’s commitment to using music and the arts to respond to the urgency of climate change and promote environmental stewardship. Tickets are pay what you wish and can be purchased online any time before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. Ticket buyers will receive an email with the link to watch the premier on the day of the performance and the concert will be available to watch anytime for one week following the premiere. Visit www.baychamber.org for more information.





For more information call 207-236-2823, email mackenzie@baychamberconcerts.org or go online at www.baychamber.org

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501 (c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.