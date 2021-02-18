PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle is partnering with MSAD 1 Adult and Community Education to offer a unique program to train medical assistants. An information session about the program, job duties, and hospital benefits will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at the hospital.

Similar to the ongoing CNA program offered by the hospital, participants in this MA program will be hired by the hospital and paid a wage while they complete the part-time, 14-week training program. The cost of the course, including all supplies, is also covered by the hospital. In return for this paid training, successful graduates commit to a job within one of AR Gould Hospital’s medical group offices for a set period of time.

“Just as we have been seeing an on-going shortage with nurses and CNAs, we are also in great need of MAs,” says Daryl Boucher, VP of operations at the hospital. “We have been excited to offer programs such as this one that help us ‘grow our own’ workforce.”





MAs are an essential part of the patient care team, working alongside providers mainly in outpatient settings such as medical offices and clinics. They perform both clinical and administrative duties, such as welcoming patients, updating patient medical records, taking medical histories, taking blood pressures and temperatures, assisting the provider during exams, collecting lab specimens and more.

This unique MA training program will include a combination of classroom learning, labs, and clinical rotations. Curriculum is provided by the Academy of Medical Professionals, and students will be able to sit for a certification exam to become a certified MA at the end of the program.

“This training is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in starting a career in healthcare. There are always openings for MA staff, with many different types of practices to choose from. Becoming an MA can also be a pathway into more advanced healthcare careers,” explains Ryan Morneault, clinical educator and leader of the MA training program. “Working in healthcare in general is an excellent career today and in the future.”

It is a “win-win” for both the hospital and the students, according to Morneault. “Students get paid while learning, don’t have a big student debt when they are done, and are guaranteed a job upon successful completion of the program. From the hospital perspective, we are getting needed, trained employees and building relationships with high-quality workers that will be with us for at least two years and hopefully longer.”

To learn more about the program and pick up an application, please join us at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, in the conference center at AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.