Christopher Anderson, president of the F.A. Peabody Company, has announced that Brian Bouley has earned the On Your Side Basic Farm Certification from Nationwide Insurance Company’s Agribusiness program. Nationwide’s agent certification is a one-of-its-kind training program. “We know of no other farm insurance company that trains and certifies its farm agents. It’s one of the reasons our agents are the best in the business. Our agents are here to ensure you have the insurance coverage you need, while keeping costs reasonable. The better our agents know and understand your business, the better they can act as your trusted partners,” the company states.

Maine is full of diverse farm operations. FAPCO takes pride in designing affordable programs that can meet each farm in Maine. So, whether it be apples, blueberries, dairy, horse, potatoes, or trees, we have coverage for your farm. Bouley is equipped to provide farm insurance coverage anywhere in the state.



Contact him today at brian.bouley@fapeabody.com or 207-316-1337. You can also find more information at www.fapeabody.com.