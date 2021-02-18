It is so exciting that Bangor Chinese School will celebrate Chinese/Lunar New Year (The Year of the OX) with our students, families, local communities and cross the earth as it will go virtually due to the COVID-19. It is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

A famous singer will sing from NYC, our previous teachers will demonstrate how to make new year dumplings from their kitchen in China …. performers are from 6 to 80 years old …. sing, dance, crafts, talk show, calligraphy and more …

Let’s celebrate and welcome the Year of the OX, it will be filled with strong, health and happiness as the year of OX symbolizes hard work, determination and big change…….





The event Zoom link is https://maine.zoom.us/j/87809310626.