The America East Conference on Wednesday announced that it has revamped its women’s basketball postseason format because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the University of Maine appears to have won the America East regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs by virtue of its conference winning percentage.

With only Saturday’s game in Orono against New Hampshire remaining, coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears (15-2 overall, 12-2 in league play) can finish with no lower than an .800 winning percentage.





Meanwhile, second-place Stony Brook (11-5, 9-3 AE) has two games scheduled on Feb. 23 against UMass Lowell. Even two victories by the Seawolves would produce at best a .786 winning percentage, leaving them behind UMaine.

America East has not yet officially declared a regular-season champion, but is expected to do so as early as Thursday.



The conference has decided to end the regular season upon completion of play on Feb. 23. It will then start its tournament one week earlier than first planned and will spread out games over three weeks instead of two.

Since all seven remaining America East teams qualify for the postseason, UMaine as the No. 1 seed would secure the quarterfinal bye assigned to that position.

The changes are designed to continue rewarding the top seeds in the standings while prioritizing the health, safety and mental well-being of the student-athletes.

“Since setting our basketball playoff formats last month, conditions have changed, and we’d be negligent to ignore that fact as we look ahead to the season’s home stretch,” America East Commissioner Amy Huchthausen said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and support staffs have endured challenging seasons that have included numerous pauses and schedules changes that have been both physically and emotionally demanding.”

The quarterfinals will be hosted by the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds on Sunday, Feb. 28. They’ll take on the Nos. 7, 6 and 5 finishers, respectively.

The field will be re-seeded prior to the semifinals, which will be hosted by UMaine and the other highest surviving seed on Sunday, March 7. The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12 at the home site of the highest remaining seed.

America East will announce the quarterfinal pairings on Feb. 23.