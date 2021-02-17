BOSTON — Individuals age 65 and older can now begin booking appointments in Massachusetts for the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said Wednesday.

People with two or more serious medical conditions, including asthma, can also start booking appointments. Both groups can start receiving vaccine shots beginning Thursday.

The expansion means that an additional nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents are newly eligible for vaccine shots.





With high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it could take more than a month for all eligible individuals to get an appointment unless federal supply significantly increases, state health officials said.

Massachusetts has been receiving approximately 110,000 first doses per week from the federal government.

The state has created a COVID-19 vaccine finder website to help residents locate and book appointments.

Besides asthma, other serious medical conditions include: cancer; COPD; Down Syndrome; heart conditions like heart failure and coronary artery disease; immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; smoking; and type 2 diabetes.

Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is relying on individuals to be upfront about their health conditions.

“It is based on an honor system,” the Republican said at a Statehouse press conference. “The overwhelming majority of people try to be honest about this.”

Baker also said the decision to add asthma to the list of medical conditions was meant to address what he described as long standing environmental and economic justice issues with communities of color disproportionately affected by asthma in part because of decisions made long ago.

“It’s a legitimate issue and we view it as much as an equity issue as a medical issue.” Baker said. “This asthma issue needs to be dealt with now.”

Individuals who can’t book an appointment by using the internet can call 211 and follow the prompts for vaccine appointments.

There are currently more than 170 vaccination locations across the Commonwealth.