Redesigned logo and expertly crafted messaging balances heritage with vision

LEWISTON — The City of Lewiston, Maine, is pleased to announce the release of a new brand identity, including redesigned and reimagined logo and visual elements along with expertly crafted messaging. The city is initiating the new branding to better represent and communicate Lewiston’s authentic story, strengthen community bonds, boost economic development and position Lewiston for the future.

“Our new brand identity brings to the forefront all that Lewiston has to offer,” said City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil. “The logo, visuals, and messaging builds on Lewiston’s heritage, highlights diversified opportunities in present day, and complements our ongoing economic development initiatives and plans for the future.”





The new brand was revealed to the public after Lewiston City Councilors approved it at the Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting. The design and messaging is the culmination of more than a year’s work overseen by Lewiston City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil and Lewiston Finance Director Heather Hunter in collaboration with the professional branding and marketing agency, Warp + Weft of Auburn. The City Council appropriated funds from the General Fund in both fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021 budget appropriation to fund this initiative.

The brand identity was developed through a community wide process that included a cross-section of Lewiston residents, business and community leaders, city officials and staff, and valuable outside perspectives. Warp + Weft held 21 focus groups with many open to the general public; countless one-on-one interviews; and sent out thousands of online and printed surveys which generated roughly 14,000 answers to an average of 33 questions.

“The in-depth discussions and research allowed us to objectively define what makes Lewiston stand out from peer cities and the benefits it provides for the people who call the city home as well as potential newcomers,” said Jennie Malloy, director of strategy and a founder of Warp + Weft. “A strong brand isn’t built on generic appeal or saying the same thing as the competition. It’s built by honest authenticity and in defining differentiators that can be delivered on as promised. Lewiston is a growing city full of possibility, offering all the potential of a vibrant and diverse city balanced by a strong hometown sense of community.” What Lewiston has that sets it apart can be summed up in one phrase: affordable, accessible and abundant opportunity.

The new logo pays homage to the official city seal with a clean, modern design. The honeycomb shape is derived from the beehive found on the top of the original city seal. That symbol of industry, activity and community is combined with an inset keystone shape that references Lewiston’s history, architecture, and its central importance in Maine. The color palette is a nod to the city skyline, described as “brick meets sky” honoring the city’s industrious heritage.

Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer embraces the changes: “The new brand identity provides a refreshing new look at Lewiston for prospective entrepreneurs, visitors, and residents alike. The City of Lewiston is a unique hometown with endless potential and boots-on-the-ground community partners who get things done. The new brand will enable all of us to rally even more effectively around our proud heritage and to tell our continuing story of success, growth and vision for the future.”

The release of the brand identity is the first phase of a multi-tiered rollout. City officials have received approved brand elements to incorporate into their departments. Warp + Weft has also provided a detailed brand strategy and analysis, and a marketing strategy and plan is being finalized. New brand assets will slowly roll out over the next several months leading up to an official brand launch and campaign kick-off for the general public this summer.