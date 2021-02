A Jay man was killed Sunday night when his Jeep struck a hit.

Eban Johnston, 24, was reportedly driving erratically and speeding on Route 133, also known as Franklin Road, in Jay about 11 p.m. when his southbound 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road at a slight curve and struck a tree, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The Jeep rolled over before coming to a rest against another tree.





Johnston died at the scene, according to the newspaper.

The crash remains under investigation.