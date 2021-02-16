The Down East Family YMCA and the Old Town/Orono YMCA are pleased to announce the hiring of Michelle Tuttle as the chief financial officer serving both YMCAs. Peter Farragher, CEO of the Down East Family YMCA, and Debra Boyd, CEO of the Old Town/Orono YMCA, came together to collaborate on this new position for both YMCA’s that will help to advance all aspects of operations for the organizations. Tuttle has extensive experience in accounting, human resources and IT. A longtime resident of Maine, Tuttle has masters degrees in information technology & security, accounting & forensic accounting and organizational management as well as a BS in accounting.

Rob Shea, board chairman of the Down East Family YMCA says that this new partnership between the YMCA’s will provide a level of expertise that alone neither Y could afford. Nicole Morgan, board president of the Old Town/Orono YMCA echoes Shea’s statement and also sees this partnership expanding in other areas so our Y’s have greater capacity in serving our respective communities.

Tuttle will begin her role as CFO on Feb. 22.