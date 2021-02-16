PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund has awarded $82,500 to 11 nonprofit organizations that support community-based transportation programs, including changes in response to the pandemic, and efforts to keep older 60+ community members socially connected during a time of physical distancing.

Grant recipients include:

Equality Maine Foundation, Portland, to maintain SAGE Maine programming and statewide outreach efforts to keep LGBTQ+ older adults socially connected during a time of physical distancing

SeniorsPlus, Lewiston, to help fund the Community Help Line, a critical resource in heightened demand during the pandemic

United Way of the Tri Valley Area, Farmington, to forge new collaboration among diverse stakeholders to create new and improved options for transportation, focused on older adults of limited financial means and utilizing volunteers in Franklin County, Livermore, and Livermore Falls.

Established in 1921, the Maine Charity Foundation Fund was the state’s first community foundation, created to hold individual charitable funds and to distribute income from those funds. In 1993, the fund was transferred to the Maine Community Foundation, which continues the organization’s tradition of grantmaking.





The next deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For more details, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-761-2440 or llee@mainecf.org.

The full list of 2020 Maine Charity Foundation Fund grants: