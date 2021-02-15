Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south with cloudy skies and a chance for snow throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers and 110 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 649. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The state gave schools in all 16 counties a green light to reopen full time in person this week, marking the first time since September that all Maine schools have had that designation.





Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that houses of worship will be able to allow more people to congregate and instituted new rules allowing for masked and distanced singing at indoor entertainment venues.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, returns to the chamber Saturday as the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins voted to convict Donald Trump at the close of his second impeachment trial on Saturday, though the former president was acquitted of a Democratic charge related to his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, pedestrians comply with Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order requiring Mainers to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Their relative lack of direct influence coupled with the public’s general lack of interest in the positions make county commissions ripe for overt partisanship.

In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, Minh Hoang of Maine Health fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track.

The coronavirus vaccine is so scarce that a disparate group of interests have lobbied the governor to grant priority access.

Retired newspaperman Jim McCarthy, 68, stands on the Swinging Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Friday. McCarthy was the executive editor at the local daily paper and is still chronicling the community with a self-published zine.

Jim McCarthy’s long run came to an end a decade ago when an out-of-state company bought his newspaper and put him out to pasture. But he didn’t give up.

In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Malu Klo, an asylum seeker from the Congo, attends a picnic for refugees at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Biden administration’s undoing of restrictive Trump-era immigration policies, coupled with a recent change in Mexico’s policy that makes it harder for the U.S. to expel migrants, has forged new pathways for arrivals to the United States.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness office in Hallowell is pictured on Oct. 29 (left) and Jenna Mehnert is pictured in this undated photo. Credit: BDN file photo

Jenna Mehnert’s resignation comes more than two months after the state’s largest mental health organization hired a lawyer to conduct an investigation into allegations from former employees that she fostered a toxic work environment.

Senior Eli Reed is a forward for the Hermon Hawks. Tourney Week is one of many coronavirus casualties that has been canceled to avoid the large crowds that gather in the Cross Center. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The cancellation of the tourney means a big loss for cities, businesses and venues, but it also leaves a void for the hundreds of players, fans and coaches who look forward to it each year.

Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Transportation

Maine DOT has turned those big orange flashing highways signs into an ever-evolving creative writing project — a platform for its outpourings of goofy, public safety-inspired poetry.

Bucksport is moving to condemn the Spring Fountain Motel on Route 1 citing safety concerns for the people who live long-term in the former motel. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Luke Chiavelli, the town’s code enforcement officer, said he is not eager to force out people living at the Fountain Inn, formerly known as the Spring Fountain Motel, but he thinks it likely is just a matter of time before the building catches fire.

In other news:

Maine sportsman George Smith dies after 4-year ALS battle

Man charged with murdering Turner couple

Clifton man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend in 2019, drawing 30-year sentence

Maine’s richest scallop fishing grounds closed for year

UMaine men’s basketball program halts season due to COVID-19 challenges

Water rights activists worry about potential sale of Poland Spring