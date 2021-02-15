Ellsworth Community Music Institute continues the series of Virtual Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. The concert is pre-recorded especially for ECMI’s audience and will be performed by a Quartet of Strings; Luke Fatora, violin; Colin Wheatley, viola; Josie Davis, violin and Sophie Davis, violin.

The public may access the concert via Facebook, ellsworthcommunitymusic.org or by a link sent via email. This professional concert is free to the public. For more information, please call 207-664-9258 or visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org

This professional concert is sponsored by Ellsworth Community Music Institute and funded by The Onion Foundation.