The Center for Maine Contemporary Art is providing free art kits for 30 of OUT Maine’s LGBTQ+ youth for virtual art classes in February and March. The program will include a virtual tour of CMCA’s Biennial exhibition, as well as a discussion of the artists’ expressions of identity, gender and inclusivity.

This program filled up almost immediately! Thank you to the CMCA for sharing these great resources with LGBTQ+ and allied youth!

OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities. In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit their website, www.outmaine.org.