The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Rossignol- A boy, Wyatt Edmund Rossignol born to Dawn and Ricky Rossignol of Van Buren on January 7th, 2021.

Wentworth- A girl, Zuri Jean Wentworth born to Jennifer and David Wentworth of Fort Fairfield on January 8th, 2021.





Libby- A girl, Nova Jade Libby born to Michaela Neal and Daniel Libby of Presque Isle on January 9th, 2021.

Morgan- A boy, Beckham John William Morgan born to Crystal Michaud and Michael Morgan of Madawaska on January 11th, 2021.

Cummings- A girl, Millie Lu Cummings born to Erica and Matthew Cummings of Fort Fairfield on January 11th, 2021.

Dionne- A girl, Lillian Nora Dionne born to Natalie and Ian Dionne of Frenchville on January 12th, 2021.

Desjardins- A boy, Tatum Joseph Desjardins born to Megan and Cory Desjardins of Fort Kent on January 13th, 2021.

McCarthy- A girl, Rose Elaine McCarthy born to Rebekah and Chad McCarthy of Caribou on January 14th, 2021.

Raymond- A boy, Jaden Alan Raymond born to Mariah B. Dobbins and Alan T. Raymond of Presque Isle on January 16th, 2021.

Nadeau- A boy, Owen Nicholas Nadeau born to Mariah and Nicholas Nadeau of Madawaska on January 20th, 2021.

Bradstreet- A girl, June Emmiline Bradstreet born to Victoria and Doug Bradstreet of Presque Isle on January 21st, 2021.

Morin- A girl, Charlie Jane Morin born to Amber and Dustin Morin of Saint David on January 22nd, 2021.

Gardner- A girl, Harper Rayne Gardner born to Crystal Smith and Peter Gardner Jr. of Presque Isle on January 26th, 2021.

Forbes- A girl, Cambridge Ann-Cydney Forbes born to Chelsea and Shane Forbes of Caribou on January 27th, 2021.

Hitchcock- A girl, Winslow Clareanne Hitchcock born to Jaclyn and Eric Hitchcock of Caribou on January 27th, 2021.