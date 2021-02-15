BANGOR — Recently a new obesity medicine physician joined Northern Light Medical Weight Management, Anna Welcome, MD, FACOG, FOMA, ABOM.

Dr. Welcome participated in a pre-med program at University of North Carolina at Wilmington and earned her medical degree from East Carolina University – Brody School of Medicine in North Carolina. Dr. Welcome completed an Internship and Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Rochester – Strong Memorial Hospital, Highland Hospital in New York.

Board certified in both Obesity Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Welcome specializes in truly understanding the unique challenges patients with obesity face and partners with patients to manage their individualized weight loss plans. Dr. Welcome believes patients should have all the tools at their disposal to help them feel better, to reach their weight goals, and live healthier lives.





For a referral to Northern Light Medical Weight Management (formerly Non-Surgical Weight Loss), please call 207-275-4440 or visit northernlighthealth.org/Medical-Weight-Management.