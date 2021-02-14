A Brownfield man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed a driver, stole a car and led police on a chase.

Mason Day, 31, was charged with armed robbery, eluding, reckless assault with a dangerous weapon, passing a police roadblock, assault on an officer, refusal to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Day allegedly stabbed a driver and stole a 2005 Buick LaSabre about 6:10 p.m. in Limington. A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy located him on Route 25 in Standish and began a chase that stretched into Gorham, according to the sheriff’s office.





Cumberland and York deputies, Gorham police and Maine state troopers joined in the chase. Officers failed three times to stop the chase with spike mats, and it came to an end when a trooper used a PIT maneuver to disable the Buick, according to the sheriff’s office.

Day fled on foot, but was later caught by a Cumberland County K9 team.

During his arrest, Day was bitten by a police dog and he allegedly kicked a deputy in the face.

He was treated for a dog bite before being taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he was being held without bail. He was scheduled to appear in a Portland courthouse on Tuesday.