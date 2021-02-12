BOYS BASKETBALL

Old Town 73, Schenck 64

At East Millinocket

Old Town (4-2): Shawn Hoogterp 4-1-9, Caden Jackson, Isaac Hayes 4-0-8, Gabe Gifford 3-3-10, Jacob Corson 4-0-8, Austin Proudfoot 8-0-17, Casey Downs 2-0-4, Carson Ellis, Braydon Brown 4-0-9, Matt Seymour 3-0-8

Schenck (6-2): Mason McDunnah, Jesse Stanley 1-0-3, Ryan Ingalls, Isaac Adams 6-1-13, Tyrone Davis 11-1-25, Jon Blaisdell 1-1-3, Regan Currie 4-2-11, Kaden Hannan 4-0-9

Old Town 13-29-52-73





Schenck 14-26-45-64

3-pt. goals: Gifford, Proudfoot, Brown, Seymour 2; Stanley, Davis 2, Currie, Hannan

JV: Old Town 42-39

Dexter 53, Greenville 10

At Dexter

Greenville: Turner 2-0-4, Murray 1-2-4, Mason 1-0-2, O’Connor, Turner, Owens, Pratt, Pierce, Laurister

Dexter: W. Kusnierz 5-0-10, Dorman 4-0-10, Connor 3-0-7, Ponte 2-0-5, Gagnon 2-0-5, Campbell 2-0-5, Dean 1-2-4, B. Kusnierz 1-0-3, Kimball 1-0-2, Robbins 1-0-2, Speed, Brown

Greenville 2-2-4-10

Dexter 18-31-41-53

3-pt. goals: Dorman, B. Kusnierz, Connor, Campbell, Gagnon, Ponte

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skowhegan 65, Nokomis 55

At Newport

Skowhegan top scorers: Jaycee Christopher 27, Callaway Lepage 22

Nokomis top scorers: Cameron King 16 (7 rebs.), Mandy King 14, Brianna Townsend 8 (7 rebs.)

Penobscot Valley 44, Orono 35

At Howland

PVHS top scorers: K. Loring 14, E. St. Cyr 9

Orono top scorer: C. Bell 14

Orono 7-21-28-35

PVHS 3-19-30-44

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – The Husson University Men’s Basketball team returned to the court for the first time in almost a year, picking up a decisive 83-66 victory over the University of Maine-Presque Isle Owls.

IN THE ACTION:

DJ Bussey scored the Eagles’ first points of the 2021 season, sinking a jumper inside the paint. The Owls would respond to take their only lead of the night, 7-4, before back-to-back field goals from Scott Lewis and Derek Collin put the Eagles back on top. First-year Isaac Varney scored his first three-pointer in the green and gold, helping Husson take a commanding 20-point lead into the locker room to end the half.

Akhe McMichael sent the Owls on an 11-3 run to open the second frame of play, bringing the home team within 12 points of the Eagles. Brett Cunningham got in on the scoring action, sinking a shot from downtown to give Husson their largest lead, 68-48, with 12 minutes remaining in the game. A three-pointer from Bussey all but sealed the win for the Eagles, as they soared to an 83-66 victory over the Owls.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Bussey led the Eagles in scoring, netting 16 points, five boards and four steals.

The Owls’ Akhe McMichael tallied a game high 20 points for the home team.

Scott Lewis chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Eagles.

The Eagles shot 50% from behind the arc, while holding the advantage in rebounds, 49-41.