This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as 201 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

The state is grappling with the appearance of a more infectious variant of the virus in a Franklin County resident. The strain of the virus, known as the B.1.1.7 variant and first detected in the United Kingdom, seems to be between 40 and 70 percent more contagious than other variants. Here is what you need to know about the new strain.





Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah warned earlier this month that a resurgence in virus transmission is possible if new virus variants appear in Maine, which is still seeing new caseloads well above where they were prior to late October.

The statewide death toll now stands at 643.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 42,259, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 42,058 on Thursday.

Of those, 33,713 have been confirmed positive, while 8,546 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,469 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. No information about the hospitalizations was immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,580), Aroostook (1,215), Cumberland (11,895), Franklin (863), Hancock (841), Kennebec (3,441), Knox (601), Lincoln (534), Oxford (2,103), Penobscot (3,648), Piscataquis (239), Sagadahoc (846), Somerset (1,195), Waldo (561), Washington (690) and York (9,007) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 27,393,896 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 475,457 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.